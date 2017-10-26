Ex-Leinster out-half Felipe Contepomi to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Former Leinster out-half Felipe Contepomi is set to become the 133rd inductee of the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

The Argentine had a successful career in Blue, winning the Celtic League in 2008 and the Heineken Cup in 2009, Leinster's first success in the competition.

Contepomi was also a star at international level becoming Argentina's all-time leading scorer.

He was a nominee for the 2007 IRB player of the year in a season where he helped guide his international team to a third-place finish at the Rugby World Cup.

He was named Argentina's captain in 2008.

Also being honoured at the special ceremony on November 10 are: Canada's Al Charron, England's Rob Andrew, France's Fabien Pelous and Phaidra Knight of the USA.

The quintet were chosen by a World Rugby Hall of Fame panel of experts and brings the total number of inductees to 137.

Speaking about the five players, World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said they helped inspire generations of fans.

"The latest set of inductions includes some real legends, players who have helped to shape the image of rugby and inspire generations of fans," Mr Beaumont told worldrugby.org.

Five legends of the game will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame on 10 November #WorldRugbyHOF https://t.co/CAuFh6Z1J2 pic.twitter.com/8raBE42azT — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 26, 2017

"They all have contributed immensely to the enjoyment we have all felt watching top-level rugby over the decades.

"Each of these five inductees has made a positive impression on the sport, in their own countries and around the world, that will last the test of time."

