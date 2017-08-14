Ex footballer to be sentenced for sex assault on sleeping woman

A former professional footballer is to be sentenced for a sex attack on a young woman as she slept in her bed.

Ex-Manchester City and Celtic player Chris Killen was in a "stupefied state" from alcohol when he went into the spare bedroom of the house the woman was staying in, in Bury, Greater Manchester, and touched her sexually.

Killen admitted a single charge of sexual assault shortly before he was due to go on trial before a jury at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, on June 21, having earlier pleaded not guilty.

Chris Killen

During the hearing, judge Maurice Greene told the defendant: "At the end of the day this was a sexual assault on a sleeping young woman. It's a serious matter.

"All sentencing options will remain open to the court."

Lisa Judge, defending, said the guilty plea had been made on a "specific basis" as to what Killen had admitted doing, and this had been accepted by the prosecution.

The basis of the plea was not given in court and no further details about the sexual assault, which took place on September 17 last year, were made public.

New Zealand-born Killen represented his country in the 2010 World Cup after playing for Middlesbrough and Celtic and starting his career with Manchester City as a trainee.

His playing career also included stints at Hibernian, Norwich, Oldham Athletic, Port Vale and Wrexham.

Miss Judge said the defendant, of London Road, Adlington, near Macclesfield, had "no relevant" previous convictions.

AP