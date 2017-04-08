Ex-England international Brian Moore in hospital after heart attack
Former England hooker Brian Moore has announced he is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack.
The 55-year-old, whose international career spanned eight years between 1987 and 1995, revealed the news on his Twitter account on Saturday morning.
He wrote: "As this is starting to get out - I'm in ICU of St George's having suffered heart attack. Thanks to the professionals who saved my life."
As this is starting to get out- I'm in ICU of St George's having suffered heart attack. Thanks to the professionals who saved my life.— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) April 8, 2017
Moore made 64 appearances in an England shirt and has since gone on to become a television pundit.
The Rugby Football Union was among those offering best wishes to Moore.
Wishing @brianmoore666 a speedy recovery. Get well soon Brian. pic.twitter.com/uOuLDoJSCo— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) April 8, 2017
"Wishing @brianmoore666 a speedy recovery. Get well soon Brian," the governing body tweeted.
Former team-mates and others associated with the sport were also among the well-wishers, while Moore himself later responded to the many messages of support with a light-hearted quip.
I'm trying to work out whether nearly 5K of likes over the news I've had a heart attack is sympathy or schadenfreude.— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) April 8, 2017
"I'm trying to work out whether nearly 5K of likes over the news I've had a heart attack is sympathy or schadenfreude," he wrote on Twitter.
