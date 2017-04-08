Ex-England international Brian Moore in hospital after heart attack

Former England hooker Brian Moore has announced he is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The 55-year-old, whose international career spanned eight years between 1987 and 1995, revealed the news on his Twitter account on Saturday morning.

He wrote: "As this is starting to get out - I'm in ICU of St George's having suffered heart attack. Thanks to the professionals who saved my life."

Moore made 64 appearances in an England shirt and has since gone on to become a television pundit.

The Rugby Football Union was among those offering best wishes to Moore.

"Wishing @brianmoore666 a speedy recovery. Get well soon Brian," the governing body tweeted.

Former team-mates and others associated with the sport were also among the well-wishers, while Moore himself later responded to the many messages of support with a light-hearted quip.

"I'm trying to work out whether nearly 5K of likes over the news I've had a heart attack is sympathy or schadenfreude," he wrote on Twitter.

