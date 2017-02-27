Ex-Arsenal defender on trial with Bray Wanderers
Former Arsenal defender Justin Hoyte is training with Bray Wanderers.
However Bray boss Harry Kenny has said a deal to bring the former England under-21 international to the Carlisle grounds is still only 50-50.
The 32-year-old former Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Millwall player is a free agent after leaving Dagenham and Redbridge.
“He’s been in with us the last week, I suppose on trial,” Kenny told the Irish Mirror.
“We’re having a look. His agent gave me a call and we’ve taken him in for a few days.
“There’s always the possibility he could sign.
“We’ll have a better idea in a day or two. It doesn’t come down to finances, we just need to add to the squad. He’s a free agent.”
