Ex-Arsenal defender on trial with Bray Wanderers

Former Arsenal defender Justin Hoyte is training with Bray Wanderers.

However Bray boss Harry Kenny has said a deal to bring the former England under-21 international to the Carlisle grounds is still only 50-50.

The 32-year-old former Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Millwall player is a free agent after leaving Dagenham and Redbridge.

Arsenal's Justin Hoyte receives a pass during a Champions League match against Sevilla in 2007. AP Photo/Miguel Angel Morenatti

“He’s been in with us the last week, I suppose on trial,” Kenny told the Irish Mirror.

“We’re having a look. His agent gave me a call and we’ve taken him in for a few days.

“There’s always the possibility he could sign.

“We’ll have a better idea in a day or two. It doesn’t come down to finances, we just need to add to the squad. He’s a free agent.”