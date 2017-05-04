Everything you need to know about the U17 Euros

Fifteen countries, including the Republic of Ireland, have booked their places at the Under 17 Euro finals in Croatia, which run from until May 19. Ireland's first match takes place today.

These 16 teams will compete in four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the quarter-finals. Games are 80 minutes in duration and knockout fixtures level at full time will be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

The tournament will also act as the European qualifiers for UEFA's five berths in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, from October 6 to 28.

Where is it being held?

The 32 matches will be played at seven venues – five in and around Zagreb and two near Opatija on the Adriatic coast. The final, as well as one quarter-final and a semi-final, will take place at Stadium Varaždin. Ireland's opening two games, against Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina, will be played in Kostrena before the final group game against Germany takes place in Rijeka.

Who has qualified?

Group A: Croatia, Spain, Turkey, Italy

Group B: Scotland, France, Hungary, Faroe Islands

Group C: Germany, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group D: Netherlands, England, Norway, Ukraine

When are the games?

Group matches: May 3/4, 6/7 and 9/10

Quarter-finals: May 12/13

Semi-finals and FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off: May 16

Final: May 19

Republic of Ireland Fixtures

Thursday May 4: Republic of Ireland v Serbia, Stadium Kostrena, kick-off 3.30pm

Sunday May 7: Republic of Ireland v Bosnia & Herzegovina, Stadium Kostrena, Kostrena, kick-off 3.30pm

Wednesday May 10: Republic of Ireland v Germany, Stadium Rujevica, Rijeka - kick-off 11am LIVE on Eurosport 1

Where can I watch it?

Eurosport will show eight group matches, including Ireland's game against Germany on May 10. There will also be extensive coverage of the knockout phase starting on May 12.