Everything you need to know about Sunday’s Cork City Marathon

Marathon fever has truly caught hold in Cork, with a few days to go to the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon.

T'was a hot day for #running! Only 12 days left until @TheCorkMarathon. The excitement is building, the end is in sight #marathontraining pic.twitter.com/bD7NlKNtDK — LadyJane (@JaneOSullivan5) May 23, 2017

Now on the home straight, runners have begun tapering training, while many of international participants have started to land in Cork City, getting their bearings and settling in before the big race day.

There have been some changes this year so even if you are a returning race veteran - make sure you are up to speed with all the details.

When: For the first time in 11 years, the race will be held on the Sunday of the June bank holiday rather than Monday. The full marathon and the first leg of the team relay start at 9am on Patrick Street, while 10.45am on Monahan Road marks the start of the half marathon.

Where: Due to the change in race date, modifications were made to the course this year in an effort to reduce disruption, in particular to church goers. The route, as always, will challenge participants while enabling them to take in the city’s history and iconic Cork buildings, streets and monuments as they take part in one of the largest sporting events on the Cork calendar.

Check out the 2017 route.

How will it affect the city: Due to the scale and route of this phenomenal event there will be some disruption to traffic from 6am to 6pm, as a result of a number of streets and roads being closed to facilitate and celebrate this race. Those traveling in and around Cork city on race day are advised to leave extra time for their journey and plan their route. Delays are particularly expected on areas around Wilton Road and Western Road from 9am-3pm.

The South Ring Road (N40) is the main route to divert around the City. The Jack Lynch Tunnel will be open all day but with lane restrictions between time 8am and 1pm. Access to the City Centre is via the South City Link which will be open all day with lane restrictions from 8am to 1.30 pm.

**CORK CITY MARATHON**



The Black Ash will open from 07:30 to 19:30 on Sunday, June 4th. Regular fees apply. €5 per car - includes bus fare pic.twitter.com/xk73T7fLav — Cork City Parking (@CorkParking) May 31, 2017

Where possible it is recommended to park cars at the Black Ash Park & Ride and avail of the bus service which will operate every 10 minutes from 7.30am to 7.15pm into the city centre. A full list of road closures and restrictions are available on the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon website – www.corkcitymarathon.ie.

5 days and counting until the @TheCorkMarathon! Our team have been training hard and are ready for this year's challenge! #nopainnogain pic.twitter.com/sep5pvvrlA — The River Lee (@RiverleeHotel) May 30, 2017

Speaking ahead of race day, Race Director, Jim O’Donovan wished all participants the very best of luck and an enjoyable day on the streets of Cork: “As always, I trust the Cork people will show their support with loud cheering voices along the route."

Immensely proud of medical volunteers for @TheCorkMarathon. Rehearsal of plan & marathon medical updates. @irishexaminer pic.twitter.com/xvLuvpN4ys — WCRR (@WestCorkRR) May 24, 2017

Lastly, I would like to thank our over 500 volunteers located around the course, from race stewards and officials to water-station staff and medical responders, who work tirelessly to make this event a success. The Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon would not be possible without their continued generosity. Looking forward to seeing everyone on the starting line this Sunday.”

Best of luck everyone