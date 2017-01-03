Everything you need to know about Cody Garbrandt, including his past beef with Conor McGregor

It’s official: Cody Garbrandt has cemented his position as UFC’s newest star with his bantamweight title win in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old American shocked fans at UFC 207 with a dominant victory over one of the UFC’s most fearsome fighters at 135-pounds, Dominick Cruz, who had previously been unbeaten at that weight.

Here’s a little bit about the man.

Garbrandt started as a boxer

4 years ago today I made my professional debut! Now I'm one day away from being crowned the World Champion! #HWPO A photo posted by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:38am PST

Like a number of MMA fighters, including Conor McGregor, Garbrandt started out boxing at a young age before eventually pushing forward with MMA.

The Ohio native says he started boxing to stay out of trouble on the streets and to give his life “purpose”.

He loves a taunt

Garbrandt’s personality shone through in his victory over Cruz.

The former bantamweight champion seemed to have got into Garbrandt’s head in the build-up to UFC 207 but that didn’t at all appear the case in the octagon, with the younger man and new champion breaking into dance numerous times.

He’s been supporting a child with leukaemia

Focused on my responsibilities and what I have to do Dec 30th to get @madduxawesome that Gold Belt! Fighting with purpose and passion, I know I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be at in life! #selfBelief #BeatCancer #FuckDomCruz #AndNew A photo posted by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Nov 27, 2016 at 10:32am PST

Maddux Maple was five when he was diagnosed with leukaemia and Garbrandt promised that he would support him in the fight to become cancer-free, and win the bantamweight belt for him.

We are going to bring that World Title back to the 922 @madduxawesome 💯#AndNew #BeatCancer A photo posted by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Nov 6, 2016 at 2:38pm PST

Maddux has been in remission now for almost two and a half years.

So proud of you @madduxawesome almost two and a half years in remission!! It's been a true blessing to have you along this journey! One more for the memory books on Dec 30th the belt is yours!! 💯🙏🏽 #AndNew #fuckcancer A photo posted by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Dec 7, 2016 at 8:25pm PST

This was over a year ago.. I've been fighting with Purpose! Two weeks out @madduxawesome So proud of you buddy!! #fbf #fuckcancer @ufc @seanshelby @danawhite A video posted by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Dec 16, 2016 at 9:13am PST

And, true to his word, not long after winning the belt Garbrandt draped the belt around Maddux’s waist.

He’s part of Team Alpha Male

And the Alpha Male leader Urijah Faber believes he’s going to become one of the sport’s best ever fighters – hardly surprising given Garbrandt is only the second man after Faber himself to have defeated Cruz.

His nickname is No Love

(John Locher/AP)

He’s undefeated in professional MMA and UFC

No Love has won all 11 of his professional MMA fights, and all six of his fights since joining the UFC in 2014. Four of those have come via KO or TKO.

There are no shortage of potential big fights

Who will Garbrandt be fighting next?

Former Team Alpha Male teammate TJ Dillashaw would make for a very interesting fight, especially given Dillashaw’s convincing win over John Lineker at UFC 207.

(John Locher/AP)

But if Garbrandt’s appearance on MMA Hour is anything to go by, he’s got his sights set higher.

The current fifth-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in UFC said he wants to “test” Jose Aldo’s chin, while also taking shots at McGregor.

“I’d easily go up (to fight Conor McGregor), but my homie Nate Diaz choked him out and I can’t believe he’s the pound-for-pound number two on the list when he got choked out,” he said.

“I’m in this sport to challenge myself. I just beat Dominick handily. I’m ready for a bigger challenge. I think Jose Aldo is tough, I respect him, but I want to test his chin. I hit like a Mack truck.”

He and Conor have history

Right at the end of that clip from The Ultimate Fighter, after sitting silently and watching McGregor provoke Team Faber, Garbrandt stands and takes action into his own hands.

The fighter later admitted he’s got nothing against McGregor, that it was just business – and that’s something we imagine the Irishman would respect.

With his cockiness and obvious ability there are similarities between the two fighters, not least in their striking ability. For now we’ll just have to watch this and imagine how good a fight between the pair could be.