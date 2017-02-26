Everyone's offering to teach James Haskell the laws of rugby

James Haskell made a bit of a boo boo in the first half of England’s winning test against Italy on Sunday.

The Italians had a strategy not to commit players at the breakdown, thereby not forming a ruck and enabling their players to run rings around a confused England.

Haskell and others were a bit confused about the tactic, and so decided to ask the ref what to do about it. Not a great decision as Romain Poite retorted “I’m the referee, not the coach”.

This little verbal tussle led fans to feel like they should help Haskell out with the rules a little.

Great tactics by Italy by not forming a ruck, English pros should know the law, Haskell & Hartley complacent #EngvIta #6nations #sixnations pic.twitter.com/lGvIp5lNQf — Richard Moore (@richardmoore127) February 26, 2017

Might send this to James Haskell tomorrow #ENGVITA pic.twitter.com/JbkYWtNweS — Cathy Shilling (@wickers62) February 26, 2017

When Haskell, wearing #7 - THE "ruck specialist" on a team - asks the referee what to do at a ruck pic.twitter.com/UIw7J31Gro — Eggchasers Podcast (@RugbyPodcast) February 26, 2017

James Haskell gets paid to play rugby for a living and he's asking for advice on the ruck laws😂🙄👍🏻🏉 #ENGvITA #bbcsixnations — Pingu (@Kyle_Evans1) February 26, 2017

Hartley and Haskell in the changing room at half time 😂 #EngvIta pic.twitter.com/3NroDvbYcQ — Sarah C (@Sarahcasey80) February 26, 2017

It looks like all the tweets paid off as Haskell and the wider England team had a much better second half…

Jimmy Haskell crowed-sourced the rules at half time via social media and now smashing into Italy! 👍😂 #rugby #ENGvITA #socialmediaforgood — Jon Stanners 👶🏼💭 (@jon_stanners) February 26, 2017

… and they ended up winning 36-15.