Everyone's offering to teach James Haskell the laws of rugby

Back to Six Nations 2017 Sport Home

James Haskell made a bit of a boo boo in the first half of England’s winning test against Italy on Sunday.

The Italians had a strategy not to commit players at the breakdown, thereby not forming a ruck and enabling their players to run rings around a confused England.

Haskell and others were a bit confused about the tactic, and so decided to ask the ref what to do about it. Not a great decision as Romain Poite retorted “I’m the referee, not the coach”.

This little verbal tussle led fans to feel like they should help Haskell out with the rules a little.

It looks like all the tweets paid off as Haskell and the wider England team had a much better second half…

… and they ended up winning 36-15.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, England, Italy, James Haskell, Rugby, Six Nations

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport