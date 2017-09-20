Everyone’s going wild for this incredibly naughty Dries Mertens goal

Dries Mertens has become something of a goal specialist during his career, but his latest effort against Lazio will stand out when he retires from the game.

The 30-year-old Belgian scored a hat-trick against Benevento at the weekend, but Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha looked to have denied him goals in successive games as the Serie A match neared the hour mark.

But he had not denied him – not by a long way.

Ogni settimana ci fa impazzire a un modo diverso 💙 @dries_mertens14 pic.twitter.com/h7Z4cTjCae — Fran Valdez (@FrancoValdez) September 20, 2017

Off balance and without taking a touch, Mertens whips the parried ball back over the heads of the retreating defenders, beyond the goalie, and into the corner of the net.

You just don’t see goals like that every day.

What a goal from Mertens. 3-1. Outstanding chip — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) September 20, 2017

That goal by Mertens 😍 — Vieri Capretta (@VieriCapretta) September 20, 2017

Mertens is scoring goals by the hat-full this year, and will score many more…

Dries Mertens: Has now scored at least two more goals than any other Serie A player in 2017 (23 goals in 24 appearances) #LazioNapoli — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 20, 2017

…but surely he’ll not score one better than this?