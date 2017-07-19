Everyone’s giving Serena Williams advice on sleeping when pregnant

Celebrities and sports stars may be able to afford all the creature comforts in the world, but when it comes to pregnancy, it doesn’t matter how famous you are – everyone’s in the same boat.

Serena Williams proved she was just like us all when she took to Twitter to ask for advice on sleeping during pregnancy.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

The 23 grand slam title holder, whose first baby is due in about a month, asked her followers for tips on turning over in bed. As anyone who’s had kids will know – it’s definitely not easy when you’re heavily pregnant.

It’s recommended that pregnant women sleep on their sides, but what about when you want to roll over to lie on the opposite side? Many women find it hugely uncomfortable or painful. Even the most successful female tennis player of all time.

Any tips on how to turn over at night? 😰I'm having trouble from going from my left ....to my right.... to my left side. 🤰🏾 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 19, 2017

Everyone on Twitter jumped to Serena’s aid with advice. Here’s some of the best to steal for yourself.

A pillow between the legs

Hi Serena! My wife slept with a really large pillow between her legs that went up to her chest and it was a lot more comfortable for her! — Dan Bachicha (@dbacheech) July 19, 2017

Roll each way

Oh goodness, I remember those days. My key was to roll onto my back first, then rest for a minute before rolling to the other side. — ⚾MHarvey ⚾ (@mharvey816) July 19, 2017

Prenatal yoga

A body pillow was helpful. Not sure if hip pain has hit yet, but prenatal yoga helped ease it a bit. You got this superwoman! — Dr. Jasmine Bihm (@jasminebihm) July 19, 2017

Invest in new sheets

Silk or satin sheets. The more slippery the better! — Sarah Ockwell-Smith (@TheBabyExpert) July 19, 2017

Bring the knees together first

Bring both knees together first, then move them over as one. — AHerschbergWilliams (@daily_tagline) July 19, 2017

This complicated-sounding move

Or you can push off on your feet- put your right leg up and slightly turn left pushing off on your right foot. Do the same for the left — Queen B 👸🏾 (@SwtThangB) July 19, 2017

Pillows on each side

Pillows in each side of you. They helped me roll over and with hip pain in the third semester. — erbanlady (@ErbanLady) July 19, 2017

Sleeping elevated

Try a LazyBoy recliner!! It worked wonders for me!😁 — Cherri Seedz (@CherriSeeds) July 19, 2017

Ice packs

aww major sad face, the heat is def a bit too much for me, I love ice packs in bed. Rooting for you to have sweeter dreams💜 — Octavia Nichole (@OctaviaNichole) July 19, 2017

And some couldn’t resist tennis puns and pointing out the irony.