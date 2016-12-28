Everyone's a bit confused over Mark Clattenburg's link to China after winning referee of the year

Chinese football is certainly making a name for itself, with Chelsea midfielder Oscar recently making the £50m plus move to Shanghai from London.

And after English referee Mark Clattenburg was named best referee in the world for 2016 at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, the 41-year-old has become the latest figure to be linked with a move to China, according to the Daily Mirror.

First things first, let’s get our heads around the idea that an award for the best referee in the world exists.

They’re becoming celebrities in their own right with each passing day.

In fairness, he’s had a good year. An FA Cup final, a Champions League final, and the Euro 2016 final to be precise.

There’s no doubt he’s big news.

What would a post-Clattenburg Premier League even look like?

We can only hope Mike Dean isn’t tempted by a move.

There aren’t many referees with a no-look booking in their locker.
