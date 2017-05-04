Everyone was very pleasantly surprised by the A-Team theme tune playing at Celta Vigo v Manchester United

Even non-football fans would have enjoyed being in the stands at Celta Vigo’s stadium tonight as the football match between the Spanish club and Manchester United briefly turned into a party.

Just as the players were about to come out for the second half, the recognisable theme tune from the A Team came blasting out the speakers – and the crowds were up dancing and singing (in the only way you can to a song that doesn’t have lyrics).

People on Twitter couldn’t believe what they were hearing but they loved it nonetheless and want it introduced in the UK ASAP.

Marcus Rashford was the only one to score in the first leg match of the Europa League semi-final, but really the sound guys at the stadium were the real winners.
