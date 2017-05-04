Everyone was very pleasantly surprised by the A-Team theme tune playing at Celta Vigo v Manchester United

Even non-football fans would have enjoyed being in the stands at Celta Vigo’s stadium tonight as the football match between the Spanish club and Manchester United briefly turned into a party.

Just as the players were about to come out for the second half, the recognisable theme tune from the A Team came blasting out the speakers – and the crowds were up dancing and singing (in the only way you can to a song that doesn’t have lyrics).

People on Twitter couldn’t believe what they were hearing but they loved it nonetheless and want it introduced in the UK ASAP.

European football is so class. They go nuts at half time at Celta Vigo's Balaidos ground to the A Team theme tune. Brilliant — Matt Jones (@MattJones360) May 4, 2017

Celta playing the theme from The A Team as the players come out and the crowd duh-da-da-duhh along to it 👌 — James (@jamesjdavies74) May 4, 2017

Celta Vigo's 2nd half music walk in is "The A Team" brilliant, everyone was dancing lol — rob evans (@mran6ry) May 4, 2017

Every stadium should play The A Team theme when teams come out to play! Celta Vigo are on to something legendary 😉⚽ #manutd #CELMUN — Tas (@oneirowriter) May 4, 2017

Wow..Celta Vigo play the A-team theme music at half time for the crowd to sing. Strange, but lovely! — lukejusticearts (@LukeJusticearts) May 4, 2017

I want Anfield to Adopt the A-Team theme tune each and every home game — Andrew (@drewlfc5times) May 4, 2017

A-Team tune non-stop next Thursday please — Rick (@BanditNanna) May 4, 2017

Marcus Rashford was the only one to score in the first leg match of the Europa League semi-final, but really the sound guys at the stadium were the real winners.