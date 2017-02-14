Everyone was completely stunned as PSG all but knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League

Sure, Paris Saint-Germain being drawn against Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League looked like one of the ties of the round, but that’s because people thought it would be close.

With only the first leg over however, Barca can essentially say goodbye to the tournament after losing 4-0 in Paris.

CAVANI!!! OH MY IT'S 4!!!! — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) February 14, 2017

No team has ever won a Champions League tie after conceding a four goal deficit in the first leg.

For all PSG's brilliance tonight, I've never seen Barça play as poorly. And I've never seen Messi play as badly. Ever. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 14, 2017

Barca have been Barca'd by #PSG ! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 14, 2017

Things looked ominous for Luis Enrique’s men when Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler put PSG 2-0 ahead at half-time…

At PSG they have a phrase that they need to 'go beyond the cut of March' in the Champions League. If they play like that they will win it — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) February 14, 2017

… but the French side refused to relent in the second half, doubling their advantage.

4-0. A result that sums it up: PSG at their best level, Barça at their worst. — XH6 (@XaviAssist) February 14, 2017

It all felt wrong if we’re honest.

Fake Barca — Saj Chowdhury ⚽️ (@SajChowdhury) February 14, 2017

Even Sergio Busquets admitted his team had been completely dominated – four times in fact…

Sergio Busquets on PSG's performance: "The were better. They played better, they were better tactically, they out-did us physically." pic.twitter.com/FjksqA5mYf — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 14, 2017

Perhaps Arsenal finishing top of their group ahead of the French side was a more impressive feat than was first thought.

I told you Paris St Germain were exceptional, you don't listen very well! — Wenger Knows Best (@wengerknowsbest) February 14, 2017

But most of all, the footballing world was stunned.

Anyone else watching PSG v Barca right now? Never a dull moment in the #UCL!😱



Who's ready for ⚫️🔴 to get back to Champions League action? pic.twitter.com/5ojJpKvSNi — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) February 14, 2017

And on top of that, goalscorers Cavani and Di Maria were celebrating their birthdays as well.

The PSG dressing room after Barcelona rout.



Angel Di Maria & Edinson Cavani celebrating their birthdays as well as the goals... pic.twitter.com/XKG1o8shIl — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 14, 2017

What a gift to unwrap.