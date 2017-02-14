Everyone was completely stunned as PSG all but knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League

Sure, Paris Saint-Germain being drawn against Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League looked like one of the ties of the round, but that’s because people thought it would be close.

With only the first leg over however, Barca can essentially say goodbye to the tournament after losing 4-0 in Paris.

No team has ever won a Champions League tie after conceding a four goal deficit in the first leg.

Things looked ominous for Luis Enrique’s men when Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler put PSG 2-0 ahead at half-time…

… but the French side refused to relent in the second half, doubling their advantage.

It all felt wrong if we’re honest.

Even Sergio Busquets admitted his team had been completely dominated – four times in fact…

Perhaps Arsenal finishing top of their group ahead of the French side was a more impressive feat than was first thought.

But most of all, the footballing world was stunned.

And on top of that, goalscorers Cavani and Di Maria were celebrating their birthdays as well.

What a gift to unwrap.
