Everyone needs to take a minute to observe Justin Thomas’s outfit at The Open

Despite the prestigious nature of golf tournaments such as The Open, there is room for flamboyance when it comes to outfits, as is evidenced by the US’s Justin Thomas.

The 24-year-old tweeted his outfits ahead of the weekend courtesy of Ralph Lauren, with Thursday’s catching the eye the most.

A tie at The Open? Interesting.

A lot of people were supportive of the tie/cardigan combination however, with one social media user even suggesting headgear.

And when it came to day one of the Championships, Thomas didn’t disappoint, wearing both the cardigan and tie he’d promised.

Justin Thomas at The Open Championship 2017

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

It wasn’t to everyone’s liking…

… but whether it’s a good look or not, it seemed to be working on the greens.

The question remains, will Thomas make the cut and get to wear outfits three and four this weekend?
