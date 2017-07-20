Everyone needs to take a minute to observe Justin Thomas’s outfit at The Open

Despite the prestigious nature of golf tournaments such as The Open, there is room for flamboyance when it comes to outfits, as is evidenced by the US’s Justin Thomas.

The 24-year-old tweeted his outfits ahead of the weekend courtesy of Ralph Lauren, with Thursday’s catching the eye the most.

A tie at The Open? Interesting.

.@RalphLauren has outdone themselves this week! Loving the classic Open look with the tie and cardigan on Thursday 👌🏽 #pologolf pic.twitter.com/kHmozyx3s0 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 17, 2017

A lot of people were supportive of the tie/cardigan combination however, with one social media user even suggesting headgear.

Love that — robertcochrane (@robertcochrane5) July 19, 2017

Loving the tie look! Something unique and fit for the #theopen! Best of luck out there! — kyle standen (@StandenKyle) July 17, 2017

Liking the semi formal attire! Could do with better headgear though?!? Top Hat? At least a Bowler, surely??? — Golf Par Excellence (@GolfParEx) July 20, 2017

And when it came to day one of the Championships, Thomas didn’t disappoint, wearing both the cardigan and tie he’d promised.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

It wasn’t to everyone’s liking…

Has to be said - Justin Thomas looks bloody ridiculous — James Corrigan (@jcorrigangolf) July 20, 2017

… but whether it’s a good look or not, it seemed to be working on the greens.

Second birdie of the day for @justinthomas34 going well at -1. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/GToDgI8rAI — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2017

The question remains, will Thomas make the cut and get to wear outfits three and four this weekend?