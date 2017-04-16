Everyone loved Simon Zebo on the player mic for Munster's game with Ulster
16/04/2017 - 12:58:26Back to Sport Home
Simon Zebo was selected to be mic'd up in Munster's clash with Ulster yesterday and he did not disappoint.
The full-back helped his side to a 22-20 win over their Northern rivals but all anyone could take about was the player mic.
'They're watching too much UFC'! @SimonZebo wore #PlayerMic as @MunsterRugby beat @UlsterRugby. Next up @dragonsrugby v @scarlets_rugby SS3 pic.twitter.com/mdnv5szhT1— Sky Sports Rugby 🏉 (@SkySportsRugby) April 15, 2017
He's encouragement to young scrum half Angus Lloyd highlighted Zebo's growth as a leader in the team, while every got a chuckle out of his UFC comments following some handbags.
Social media was hoping it'd become a regular occurrence.
@SimonZebo Your passion for your sport & team's players was evident on player mic today. A great team player to inspire anyone in any sport.— Tracy O'Donovan (@tracyodonovan) April 15, 2017
@SimonZebo on the #playermic was an 'Excellent' idea😂😂— Sean Warren (@seanwarren93) April 15, 2017
Zeebs was always going to be great value on #PlayerMic https://t.co/ZZBhs7tfdz— Laura-Jane Jones (@MissLJJ) April 15, 2017
"they're watching too much UFC" pure classic from @SimonZebo on the player mic😹😹👌🏻— Patti (@_PatriciaV_) April 15, 2017
Zebo's pretty good on the player mic, huh? #MUNvULS #SUAF— Niamh ☕️ (@niamhieobrien) April 15, 2017
Best bit of the #MUNvULS match so far. @SimonZebo playermic 😂😂😂 #theythinkitstheufc— Danny McTiernan (@DannyMcTiernan) April 15, 2017
the player mic on simon zebo is one of the best things to ever happen— SPORTS 🏉🏎 ⚽ (@OrlaOreo) April 15, 2017
Excellent.
Join the conversation - comment here