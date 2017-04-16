Everyone loved Simon Zebo on the player mic for Munster's game with Ulster

Simon Zebo was selected to be mic'd up in Munster's clash with Ulster yesterday and he did not disappoint.

The full-back helped his side to a 22-20 win over their Northern rivals but all anyone could take about was the player mic.

He's encouragement to young scrum half Angus Lloyd highlighted Zebo's growth as a leader in the team, while every got a chuckle out of his UFC comments following some handbags.

Social media was hoping it'd become a regular occurrence.

@SimonZebo Your passion for your sport & team's players was evident on player mic today. A great team player to inspire anyone in any sport. — Tracy O'Donovan (@tracyodonovan) April 15, 2017

Zeebs was always going to be great value on #PlayerMic https://t.co/ZZBhs7tfdz — Laura-Jane Jones (@MissLJJ) April 15, 2017

"they're watching too much UFC" pure classic from @SimonZebo on the player mic😹😹👌🏻 — Patti (@_PatriciaV_) April 15, 2017

the player mic on simon zebo is one of the best things to ever happen — SPORTS 🏉🏎 ⚽ (@OrlaOreo) April 15, 2017

Excellent.