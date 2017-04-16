Everyone loved Simon Zebo on the player mic for Munster's game with Ulster

Back to Sport Home

Simon Zebo was selected to be mic'd up in Munster's clash with Ulster yesterday and he did not disappoint.

The full-back helped his side to a 22-20 win over their Northern rivals but all anyone could take about was the player mic.

He's encouragement to young scrum half Angus Lloyd highlighted Zebo's growth as a leader in the team, while every got a chuckle out of his UFC comments following some handbags.

Social media was hoping it'd become a regular occurrence.

Excellent.
KEYWORDS: Munster, sport, rugby, Simon Zebo

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport