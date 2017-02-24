Everyone lost their chill when Gent drew Genk in the Europa League

Back to Sport Home

Generally, there’s nothing particularly fascinating about a Europa League last-16 draw – but that changed when two teams with extremely similar names were drawn together.

That’s right, it’s on: Gent v Genk is happening ladies and gents!

Right out of the traps, the Simpsons references were in full flow.

If this were a Friends episode, it would probably be The One Where Gent and Genk Played Football Against One Another.

Are we sure they’re not the same club?

In slightly disappointing news, the pair have met before as they’re both in the Belgian first division. Separated by just one letter, they are also kept apart by just one point this season, with Genk seventh and Gent eighth…

This was our favourite joke, however.

Superb.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Europa League, Europa League draw, Football, Genk, Gent

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport