Everyone lost their chill when Gent drew Genk in the Europa League

Generally, there’s nothing particularly fascinating about a Europa League last-16 draw – but that changed when two teams with extremely similar names were drawn together.

The official result of the #UELdraw



Best tie? pic.twitter.com/xqxWnW3xCD — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 24, 2017

That’s right, it’s on: Gent v Genk is happening ladies and gents!

Gent v Genk is a classic tie, especially for the hilarious potential for confusion between the two. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) February 24, 2017

Right out of the traps, the Simpsons references were in full flow.

Gent vs Genk pic.twitter.com/ZonABBsaZQ — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) February 24, 2017

If this were a Friends episode, it would probably be The One Where Gent and Genk Played Football Against One Another.

Gent vs Genk pic.twitter.com/BRLt4g6dlj — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 24, 2017

Are we sure they’re not the same club?

Gent v Genk has to be a commentators nightmare. Was convinced they were the same team until a few weeks ago #EuropaLeague — Tom Belger (@Belger91) February 24, 2017

In slightly disappointing news, the pair have met before as they’re both in the Belgian first division. Separated by just one letter, they are also kept apart by just one point this season, with Genk seventh and Gent eighth…

Gent versus Genk may be the best Europa League draw ever. Even the two clubs involved probably aren't totally sure which of them is which. — Chris Flanagan (@CFlanaganFFT) February 24, 2017

This was our favourite joke, however.

"What should we call a group of chivalrous and honourable men?"



Genk: "How about 'genklemen'?"

Gent: "I have a better idea" — Jamie Wilkins (@WarAndSetPiece) February 24, 2017

Superb.