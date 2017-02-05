Everyone agreed Vincent Aboubakar's sensational goal was worthy of winning AFCON 2017 for Cameroon

Back to Sport Home

Cameroon came from behind to win their first Africa Cup of Nations in 15 years, doing so thanks to a quite outrageous goal from substitute Vincent Aboubakar.

Egypt had gone ahead in the first half of the 2017 final thanks to Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny’s finish, but the Indomitable Lions roared back in the second half, completing their victory in the 88th minute.

It was Aboubakar who brought a long ball down, lifted it over a defender, and volleyed the winner into the net in stunning fashion.

People were pretty excited.

Imagine scoring a goal that good to win a final.

Nicolas Nkoulou had equalised earlier with a header, and although the Pharaohs were favourites, Cameroon managed to win their fifth AFCON title.

What a way to win it.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, AFCON 2017, Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon, Egypt, Football, Gabon, Vincent Aboubakar

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport