Everyone agreed Vincent Aboubakar's sensational goal was worthy of winning AFCON 2017 for Cameroon

Cameroon came from behind to win their first Africa Cup of Nations in 15 years, doing so thanks to a quite outrageous goal from substitute Vincent Aboubakar.

Egypt had gone ahead in the first half of the 2017 final thanks to Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny’s finish, but the Indomitable Lions roared back in the second half, completing their victory in the 88th minute.

It was Aboubakar who brought a long ball down, lifted it over a defender, and volleyed the winner into the net in stunning fashion.

Cameroon win #AFCON2017 🇪🇬 1-2 🇨🇲

People were pretty excited.

Imagine scoring a goal that good to win a final.

I can't think of a better goal to win a final. Unbelievable strike from Aboubakar, what a story this Cameroon side are! — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) February 5, 2017

Nicolas Nkoulou had equalised earlier with a header, and although the Pharaohs were favourites, Cameroon managed to win their fifth AFCON title.

Cameroon win their FIFTH African Cup of Nations title; only the second team to do so. 🇨🇲



1984 🏆

1988 🏆

2000 🏆

2002 🏆

1984 🏆
1988 🏆
2000 🏆
2002 🏆
2017 🏆

FULL TIME! Egypt 1-2 Cameroon!



FULL TIME! Egypt 1-2 Cameroon!

Cameroon come from behind to shock the Pharaohs! #AFCON2017

What a way to win it.