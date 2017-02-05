Everyone agreed Vincent Aboubakar's sensational goal was worthy of winning AFCON 2017 for Cameroon
Cameroon came from behind to win their first Africa Cup of Nations in 15 years, doing so thanks to a quite outrageous goal from substitute Vincent Aboubakar.
Egypt had gone ahead in the first half of the 2017 final thanks to Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny’s finish, but the Indomitable Lions roared back in the second half, completing their victory in the 88th minute.
It was Aboubakar who brought a long ball down, lifted it over a defender, and volleyed the winner into the net in stunning fashion.
Cameroon win #AFCON2017 🇪🇬 1-2 🇨🇲 last goal 🥅 was worthy of winning tournament ⚽️— Steve Davenport (@Steve_RF) February 5, 2017
People were pretty excited.
ABOUBAKAR!!! Cameroon go 2-1 up!!! What a story this is... #AFCON2017— Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) February 5, 2017
CAMEROON LEAD!!— Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) February 5, 2017
What a goal! Cameroon deserve that— Greg Lea (@GregLeaFootball) February 5, 2017
Imagine scoring a goal that good to win a final.
I can't think of a better goal to win a final. Unbelievable strike from Aboubakar, what a story this Cameroon side are!— Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) February 5, 2017
Sensational goal from Aboubakar. Flicked over Ali Gabr and volleyed in. 2-1.— Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) February 5, 2017
Nicolas Nkoulou had equalised earlier with a header, and although the Pharaohs were favourites, Cameroon managed to win their fifth AFCON title.
Congratulations Cameroon 🇨🇲.AFCON2017 champion #AFCON2017 Cameroon— Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) February 5, 2017
Cameroon win their FIFTH African Cup of Nations title; only the second team to do so. 🇨🇲— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 5, 2017
FULL TIME! Egypt 1-2 Cameroon!— DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 5, 2017
Cameroon come from behind to shock the Pharaohs! #AFCON2017 pic.twitter.com/OJddNCqWnF
What a way to win it.
