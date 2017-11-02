Every Premier League club's record goalscorer

Sergio Aguero has scored his 178th goal for Manchester City to move past Eric Brook as the club's record goalscorer.

Here's a list of the men to hold the honour for all 20 current Premier League clubs.

Arsenal: Thierry Henry, 228 goals in 377 appearances, 1999-2007 and 2012

Bournemouth: Ron Eyre, 229 goals in 337 appearances, 1924-33

Brighton: Tommy Cook, 123 goals in 209 appearances, 1922-29

Burnley: George Beel, 187 goals in 377 appearances, 1922-32

Chelsea: Frank Lampard, 211 goals in 648 appearances, 2001-14

Crystal Palace: Peter Simpson, 165 goals in 195 appearances, 1929-35

Everton: Dixie Dean, 383 goals in 433 appearances, 1924-38

Huddersfield: George Brown, 159 goals in 229 appearances, 1921-29

Leicester: Arthur Chandler, 273 goals in 419 appearances, 1923-35

Liverpool: Ian Rush, 346 goals in 660 appearances, 1980-86 and 1988-96

Man City: Sergio Aguero, 178 goals in 264 appearances, 2011-present

Man Utd: Wayne Rooney, 253 goals in 559 appearances, 2004-2017

Newcastle: Alan Shearer, 206 goals in 404 appearances, 1996-2006

Southampton: Mick Channon, 228 goals in 607 appearances, 1966-77 and 1979-82

Stoke: John Ritchie, 176 goals in 351 appearances, 1963-66 and 1969-74

Swansea: Ivor Allchurch, 164 goals in 445 appearances, 1947-58 and 1965-68

Tottenham: Jimmy Greaves, 266 goals in 379 appearances, 1961-70

Watford: Luther Blissett, 186 goals in 503 appearances, 1976-92

West Brom: Tony Brown, 279 goals in 720 appearances, 1963-81

West Ham: Vic Watson, 326 goals in 505 appearances, 1920-35

Notes:

:: Six of the 20 - Aguero, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard, Ian Rush, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer - have played for the club in question in the Premier League era.

:: Eight of the remaining 14 set their records in spells spanning the 1920s and '30s.

:: Everton's 383 is the highest tally while the lowest is Brighton's 123.

:: Bert Stephens, though, scored 174 goals for Brighton - many of them came in the unofficial wartime league, meaning Cook is listed as their record holder.

:: Dixie Dean is the most prolific scorer on the list with a strike rate of 0.885 goals per game, or seven every eight games. Peter Simpson is just behind at 0.846.

:: Luther Blissett and Tony Brown also hold the record for most appearances for Watford and West Brom respectively.

:: Brook made three additional appearances for Manchester City in the 1939-40 season, scoring once, but these were expunged from records following the outbreak of the Second World War.