Every Premier League club's record goalscorer

Back to Sport Home

Sergio Aguero has scored his 178th goal for Manchester City to move past Eric Brook as the club's record goalscorer.

Here's a list of the men to hold the honour for all 20 current Premier League clubs.

Arsenal: Thierry Henry, 228 goals in 377 appearances, 1999-2007 and 2012

Bournemouth: Ron Eyre, 229 goals in 337 appearances, 1924-33

Brighton: Tommy Cook, 123 goals in 209 appearances, 1922-29

Burnley: George Beel, 187 goals in 377 appearances, 1922-32

Chelsea: Frank Lampard, 211 goals in 648 appearances, 2001-14

Crystal Palace: Peter Simpson, 165 goals in 195 appearances, 1929-35

Everton: Dixie Dean, 383 goals in 433 appearances, 1924-38

Huddersfield: George Brown, 159 goals in 229 appearances, 1921-29

Leicester: Arthur Chandler, 273 goals in 419 appearances, 1923-35

Liverpool: Ian Rush, 346 goals in 660 appearances, 1980-86 and 1988-96

Man City: Sergio Aguero, 178 goals in 264 appearances, 2011-present

Man Utd: Wayne Rooney, 253 goals in 559 appearances, 2004-2017

Newcastle: Alan Shearer, 206 goals in 404 appearances, 1996-2006

Southampton: Mick Channon, 228 goals in 607 appearances, 1966-77 and 1979-82

Stoke: John Ritchie, 176 goals in 351 appearances, 1963-66 and 1969-74

Swansea: Ivor Allchurch, 164 goals in 445 appearances, 1947-58 and 1965-68

Tottenham: Jimmy Greaves, 266 goals in 379 appearances, 1961-70

Watford: Luther Blissett, 186 goals in 503 appearances, 1976-92

West Brom: Tony Brown, 279 goals in 720 appearances, 1963-81

West Ham: Vic Watson, 326 goals in 505 appearances, 1920-35

Notes:

:: Six of the 20 - Aguero, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard, Ian Rush, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer - have played for the club in question in the Premier League era.

:: Eight of the remaining 14 set their records in spells spanning the 1920s and '30s.

:: Everton's 383 is the highest tally while the lowest is Brighton's 123.

:: Bert Stephens, though, scored 174 goals for Brighton - many of them came in the unofficial wartime league, meaning Cook is listed as their record holder.

:: Dixie Dean is the most prolific scorer on the list with a strike rate of 0.885 goals per game, or seven every eight games. Peter Simpson is just behind at 0.846.

:: Luther Blissett and Tony Brown also hold the record for most appearances for Watford and West Brom respectively.

:: Brook made three additional appearances for Manchester City in the 1939-40 season, scoring once, but these were expunged from records following the outbreak of the Second World War.
KEYWORDS: Sergio Aguero, goals, Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard, Premier League

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport