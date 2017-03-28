Everton's 'get well soon' video for Seamus Coleman will have fans longing for his return

Everton have released a video which demonstrates just how much the club is going to miss their injured right-back, Seamus Coleman.

Coleman suffered a horror leg break during the Republic of Ireland’s 0-0 draw against Wales, with a lengthy spell on the sidelines ahead of him.

The 28-year-old is a crucial member of the Toffees first team, and as the below video shows, it’s not just in defence that Coleman contributes.

Coleman is one of the best attacking right-backs in the division, regularly chipping in with assists as well as notching four goals in the league so far this term.

And as well as his efforts on the pitch, the video shows Coleman working with the club’s Down’s syndrome team.

His importance at Goodison Park has not gone unnoticed by the fans…

@Everton get well soon seamus you will be back bigger stronger than ever a real nice guy on and off the pitch 💙 — Martin #EFC💙 (@WeAreEvertonian) March 27, 2017

… and nor has it been overlooked by one of the league’s other top full-backs.

Get well soon, Seamus.