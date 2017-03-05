Evertonian Speedo Mick pays tribute to Tony Bellew after the boxer's victory over David Haye

Whatever way you look at Tony Bellew’s shock victory over David Haye last night – it took courage from the Liverpudlian (and Everton fan).

Talking of courage, meet fellow Toffees fan Speedo Mick who was at the Tottenham game at White Hart Lane on Sunday, not wearing very much.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

You really can’t unsee that can you?

Mick dresses up in tight underwear and nothing much else in the stands to watch the Toffees every week – and this week he’s paying tribute to Bellow.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

Brave Bellew may have been, but we think he could learn a thing or two from Mick – it’s not warm out there.

Plus, Mick has been attracting a few funny looks too.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

It’s worth stopping to appreciate everything that’s going on in that picture. Why is there a man hiding sheepishly behind an Everton flag? Whose are those disembodied feet behind Mick? And what on earth does that elderly man think is going on?

Mick doesn’t care who’s watching though.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

Before you go thinking Speedo Mick is just looking for publicity though, you should know it’s all for charity.

Mick, real name Michael Cullen, has a Just Giving page from which he raises money for children in need of medical treatment they can’t afford – by doing charity walks and attending Everton matches home and away in his Speedos – whatever the weather.

(Steve Paston/PA)

Now that really is what you call courage.