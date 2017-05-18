Everton U9s player won academy goal of the season with this absolute belter

From Olivier Giroud to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, there have been some world-class volleys in the Premier League this season, but arguably none of them hold a candle to this effort.

In an under-9s game against Derby, this young Everton magician stunned everybody with the sort of touch you might sooner expect from Zinedine Zidane.

An out-swinging corner is cleared from the box, right into the path of the star of the show.

After that it’s just a simple case of taking a touch on the volley, teeing the shot up, and volleying the ball into the goal off the post.

The fans obviously loved it, with some even going as far as to suggest the goal-of-the-season winner for the senior side’s game at Arsenal on Sunday.

Get him on for corners maybe?
