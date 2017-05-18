Everton U9s player won academy goal of the season with this absolute belter

From Olivier Giroud to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, there have been some world-class volleys in the Premier League this season, but arguably none of them hold a candle to this effort.

In an under-9s game against Derby, this young Everton magician stunned everybody with the sort of touch you might sooner expect from Zinedine Zidane.

🔥 | The winner of our Goal of the Season award at tonight's #AcademyAwards was this fine U9s strike against @dcfcofficial. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3n0gLacehC — Everton (@Everton) May 17, 2017

An out-swinging corner is cleared from the box, right into the path of the star of the show.

After that it’s just a simple case of taking a touch on the volley, teeing the shot up, and volleying the ball into the goal off the post.

@Everton @dcfcofficial A brilliant strike! So many excellent goals but this was 👌🔥⚽️ — Andy Spence (@thegameismygod) May 17, 2017

@Everton @dcfcofficial Proper love and passion for the game. control, skill and a great finish.at under 9s He should be very proud of himself #tekkers — Phil G (@spurs_wood) May 17, 2017

The fans obviously loved it, with some even going as far as to suggest the goal-of-the-season winner for the senior side’s game at Arsenal on Sunday.

@Everton @dcfcofficial Start him against Arsenal at the weekend! — Stevie J Coles (@steviejcoles) May 17, 2017

Get him on for corners maybe?