Everton to host charity celebrity match in memory of Bradley Lowery

Everton are to host a charity celebrity match in aid of the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Everton in the Community.

The game, on September 3, has been arranged in conjunction with the Lowery family and the Bradley Lowery Foundation, and with the assistance of Sellebrity Soccer.

Young Sunderland supporter Bradley died recently after a brave battle against neuroblastoma.

The six-year-old attended Everton's match at Sunderland last September - after which the Toffees made a £200,000 donation to his cancer treatment fund - and was then a guest at Goodison Park for two games in January and February, wearing his Sunderland kit to accompany the home team onto the pitch ahead of their clash against Manchester City.

He was also the Black Cats' mascot for their fixture at Everton in February.

"There's little that I could ever add to the tributes to Bradley, that have already been fulsome throughout the world of football and onward," said Everton chairman Bill Kenwright.

"I didn't know him for long but from the second he walked out onto the pitch with his beloved Sunderland Football Club against us I felt an overwhelming 'Blue' need to support him."