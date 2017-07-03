Everton sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in deal worth up to £30m

Back to Sport Home

Everton have signed Burnley defender Michael Keane for a fee which could rise to a club-record £30m, the Merseyside club have announced.

The 24-year-old Burnley defender has signed a five-year deal and becomes the club's fifth summer signing after Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Henry Onyekuru and Sandro Ramirez, whose move from Malaga was announced earlier on Monday.

Everton announced the news via their official Twitter account, posting: "We've signed Michael Keane on a five-year deal for a fee which could rise to a club-record £30m."

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport