Everton sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in deal worth up to £30m
03/07/2017 - 20:10:02Back to Sport Home
Everton have signed Burnley defender Michael Keane for a fee which could rise to a club-record £30m, the Merseyside club have announced.
The 24-year-old Burnley defender has signed a five-year deal and becomes the club's fifth summer signing after Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Henry Onyekuru and Sandro Ramirez, whose move from Malaga was announced earlier on Monday.
🔵 | We’ve signed Michael Keane on a five-year deal for a fee which could rise to a Club-record £30m— Everton (@Everton) July 3, 2017
👉🏻 https://t.co/qifa0F6gCU pic.twitter.com/jkbyIhz145
Everton announced the news via their official Twitter account, posting: "We've signed Michael Keane on a five-year deal for a fee which could rise to a club-record £30m."
Join the conversation - comment here