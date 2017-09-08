Everton post pictures of Seamus Coleman back kicking a football

Everton have posted pictures on their Twitter page of Seamus Coleman striking a ball just five months after he underwent surgery.

Irish fans will be happy to see the Ireland captain is on the road to recovery.

The Donegal man had surgery on a fractured right tibia and fibula, an injury he picked up in a World Cup qualifier against Wales back in March.

It is unlikely Coleman will play at all in 2017 but it is hoped he will be back on the pitch early next year.