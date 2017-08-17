Everton hold 2-0 lead after first leg against Hajduk Split

Everton 2 Hajduk Split 0

Everton hold a 2-0 lead in their Europa League qualifying play-off tie against Hajduk Split after a first leg at Goodison Park that had to be temporarily stopped due to crowd trouble in the away section.

Play was halted for a few minutes in the first half when trouble flared, missiles being thrown and supporters moving towards the pitch shortly after Michael Keane's 30th-minute header had put the hosts in front.

After stewards and police had moved to bring the situation under control, the players returned to the pitch and Everton doubled their lead in the 45th minute thanks to Idrissa Gueye's strike.