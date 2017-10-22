Everton fan 'ashamed' for soccer fracas while holding son sucking dummy

A football fan seen on TV holding a child sucking a dummy as he got involved in touchline trouble has said: "I'm ashamed."

The man is seen here, holding his son while reaching out into the fracas.

The Everton fan, who spoke to the Sunday People but was not named, told the paper he also fears his ex will ban access to their children after the incident with his three-year-old son.

Merseyside Police said a man is under investigation on suspicion of assault and affray after the trouble at Everton's Europa League home game against Lyon on Thursday night.

The fan, aged 30, appeared to get involved in the bother while holding the child sucking a dummy, and footage of the incident went viral.

He told the Sunday People: "I was out of the police station inside half an hour with my solicitor. But I'm ashamed of what I've done. I already know. I'm not a f***ing d***head.

"I put myself and my son in a dangerous position by taking my eye off the ball and getting carried forward with other fans," he said.

"Before I knew it I was through the gate, which should have been shut. Everton should have provided adequate security."

Everton, who banned the fan for life, were charged by Uefa for failing to control their fans.

The incident happened during the second half of the match with the home side trailing visitors Lyon.

Toffees skipper Ashley Williams' push on goalkeeper Anthony Lopes ignited a heated confrontation between several Everton and Lyon players which continued off the pitch and in front of the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End.