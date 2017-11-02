Everton crash out of Europa League after suffering defeat to Lyon

Managerless Everton crashed out of the Europa League with two Group E games left to play as they were beaten 3-0 at Lyon.

Former Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore, who had netted the winner in Lyon's 2-1 victory at Goodison Park a fortnight ago, opened the scoring midway through the second half, before substitute Houssem Aouar and former Manchester United man and Everton transfer target Memphis Depay wrapped things up.

The 80th minute dismissal of Gylfi Sigurdsson, following a second yellow card, capped a miserable night for the Toffees.

The defeat, Everton's fifth in a row in all competitions, combined with Atalanta's 1-1 draw at Apollon Limassol, means the rock-bottom Toffees cannot reach the last 32.

Three of the losses have come since Ronald Koeman's sacking, and while caretaker boss David Unsworth has made it clear he would like the position full-time, the results so far are not strengthening his position.