Everton announce new big-money signing Michael Keane with another creative video

Everton have announced the signing of Michael Keane from Burnley in a deal that could rise to a club-record £30 million.

As seems to be the done thing these days, the Merseyside club had a modern way to announce the 24-year-old defender – queue the edgy video.

Of course, it was Keane holding the camera all along – did they have you fooled?

Possibly not, as this has become something of a trend for the Toffees’ new signing reveals.

That was new Spanish striker Sandro Ramirez, 21, getting the same treatment after his move on Monday morning.

As for Keane? Well the sportswriters are talking highly of him.

Michael Keane in stats: Top 4 in blocks, clearances & headed clearances last season, 1st among defenders in aerial battles won #efc — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) July 3, 2017

Meanwhile, it sounds like Everton fans are pretty happy with their new Englishman too.

BETTER THAN MATIP AND KLAVAN PUT TOGETHER — Pogbesque (@Pogbesquee) July 3, 2017

That second tweet may have just been for the benefit of Everton’s Merseyside neighbours Liverpool…

The acquisition of Keane takes Everton’s summer spending towards almost £100 million already, as he becomes their fifth signing after Ramirez, Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Henry Onyekuru.

The gifs say it all really…