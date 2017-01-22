Even this ice hockey team is mocking Donald Trump's inauguration attendance claims

It seems attendance figures are all the rage right now. After US President Donald Trump accused the media of dishonesty when reporting on his inauguration, one ice hockey team had an idea.

The Dallas Stars reportedly average just over 18,000 fans at a home game, so when they announced the following, it was pretty clear they were going for satire.

The American Airlines Centre only holds 19,323 at standing capacity for hockey games – but hey, maybe it’s an “alternative” fact?

Unfortunately for Dallas, they ended up losing to the Washington Capitals 4-3.

They do however go home with the “satirical attendance joke of the week” award, so there’s that.
