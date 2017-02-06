Even Cameroon's manager is trolling Joel Matip after he missed out on winning AFCON

Joel Matip missed out on international glory last night – and he won't be allowed to forget it in a hurry.

The Liverpool defender watched from home as the Cameroon side he refused to join won the African Nations Cup last night.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his satisfaction with the 25-year-old centre back's decision before the tournament, but the Merseyside club have endured a miserable run since January.

Joel Matip missed out on winning #AFCON2017 with Cameroon for this... pic.twitter.com/VL6UUraH1v — SlashFootball (@slashfootball) February 6, 2017

His international manager wasn’t shy about twisting the knife after the final whistle.

"There was a lot of trouble before, players who wouldn't come with us," said Broos after Cameroon won the final last night.

"OK, it's their decision. But maybe they are saying now to themselves: 'S**t! Why didn't I go with them?'."

Substitute Vincent Aboubakar struck a dramatic late winner as Cameroon defied the odds to sink hot favourites Egypt and claim their fifth African Nations Cup triumph with a 2-1 win in Libreville.

Victory was all the more remarkable for the Indomitable Lions having entered the tournament with few expectations and eight key players - including Matip - refusing to join the squad.

The internet had a field day.

Imagine Matip telling his kids he was losing to Hull when they ask him where was he when Cameroon won AFCON, life's tough — Tikitactic (@TikiTactic) February 5, 2017

If you think your having a bad day, just think of Joel Matip who binned off winning the African Cup of Nations so he could lose to Hull City — Despicable D (@despicableHalzE) February 6, 2017

Joel Matip took the biggest L of 2017 so far — Nande N (@nandnz) February 6, 2017

#ThatAwkwardMoment When Joel Matip missed out on winning AFCON 2017....for Liverpool in January. 😫 pic.twitter.com/yAKZmwXKJM — SPORF (@Sporf) February 6, 2017

Liverpool FC defender Joel Matip could have won the Africa cup with Cameroon but decided to stay at Liverpool and lose to Hull City Tigers. pic.twitter.com/SwEMsqN7E4 — Fruity King Casino (@fruityking) February 5, 2017

Matip had to endure the added indignity of being criticised by El Hadji Diouf – one of the most unpopular players ever to wear the famous red shirt.

“Like the legend Bob Marley always said: 'If you don't know where you come from, you don't know where to go',” Diouf told the BBC World Service.

“Definitely they'll regret not playing in the Cup of Nations. After your career, what are you going to do? Stay living in Europe? To do what?”