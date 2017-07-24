Evan Williams keen to keep Galway hurdle option open for John Constable

Evan Williams has an outing in Thursday week's Guinness Galway Hurdle under serious consideration for John Constable.

Although plans for the six-year-old remain fluid, the Llancarfan handler is giving serious thought to a tilt at the valuable two-mile handicap hurdle on August 4, for which he has been allotted joint top weight with last year's winner Clondaw Warrior.

The Dai Walters-owned son of Montjeu backed up his win in the Swinton Hurdle at Haydock in May when carrying top weight to glory in the Summer Hurdle at Market Rasen on Saturday.

Williams said: "He does seem to be going the right way. I was just delighted with the horse on Saturday and Davy (Russell) was never in doubt.

"He came to hand about 10 days before Aintree and he was running an exceptionally good race there before he fell. Instead of going backwards after a fall he has just blossomed.

"The Galway Hurdle has been discussed, but I would like to to talk to Davy and Dai in a week's time. We will leave him in the race and go from there.

"It is a very attractive proposition to go there and it is at the forefront of my mind, I would love to go there and we will go there if Davy and Dai think that is right.

"The way the horse is at the moment he has been telling me this summer when he wants to rock and roll.

"The Galway Hurdle is such a good prize and it is a competitive race, but lots of horses would be getting lumps of weight of us.

"If we didn't go to Galway there is a Listed race at Kempton in October where you get one or two good conditions horses turn up and something like that could come into the equation."

Williams has also entered Court Minstrel (11st) with Fergall (10st 10lb), Zubayr (10st 10lb), Project Bluebook (10st 5lb) and Shrewd (10st 1lb) other possible British raiders.

Along with Clondaw Warrior Willie Mullins could run Ivan Grozny (11st 5lb), Airlie Beach (10st 10lb), Max Dynamite (10st 10lb) and Pique Sous (10st 3lb).

Swamp Fox (11st 3lb), Plint (10st 11lb) and Ornua (10st 7lb) are others to note among the 40 entries.