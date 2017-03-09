Eurosport added to eir Vision TV channel list

Eurosport is to be made available for the first time and in high definition to eir Vision customers in Ireland today.

The launch of Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, as well as entertainment channel Quest Red (launching on March 30) has been made possible thanks to the agreement of a long-term partnership between Discovery Networks UK and Ireland and eir.

eir Vision customers gain access to Eurosport’s extensive calendar of sport including; all tennis Grand Slams, all cycling Grand Tours, the Athletics World Championships, the Snooker World Championship, Alpine World-Ski Championships, British Superbike and World Superbike Championships and next year, every moment of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

“We are delighted that we have been able to extend our relationship with eir Vision to include both Eurosport channels and our new entertainment channel Quest Red. Sport fans now have access to a wide range of events from cycling, tennis, superbikes to the Olympics Games – and Quest Red invites TV fans to escape into a world of thought provoking real life stories,” said Susanna Dinnage, Managing Director, Discovery Networks UK and Ireland.

“This is a great moment for viewers who will have more choice and flexibility than ever before.”

Glen Killane, MD of eir TV and Sport, said: “We are excited that we can now offer the full suite of channels on offer from the Discovery network to our customers. Channels such as Eurosport and Quest Red enhance both the sport and entertainment content already available on eir Vision and strengthens the value we offer our customers.”