European round-up: Here's how the games finished in Germany and Spain

Bundesliga

Sven Ulreich saved Chadrac Akolo's 95th-minute penalty as Bayern Munich ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win at Stuttgart.

Ulreich got down to hold Akolo's weak spot-kick, awarded by the Video Assistant Referee for Niklas Sule's foul on Santiago Ascacibar. It proved the final act of the match.

Second-half substitute Thomas Muller got Bayern's winner against stubborn opponents, firing a snapshot inside the near post in the 79th minute after being picked out by Kingsley Coman.

Defeat was harsh on the hosts, who slipped to a fourth straight loss without scoring despite a disciplined display which frustrated the visitors for long periods.

The victory, though, lifted Bayern 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, with second-placed Schalke needing a late comeback to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw at top-four rivals Eintracht Frankfurt.

LaLiga

The Basque derby failed to catch fire as Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad played out a goalless draw at San Mames.

With the sides separated by only two points in midtable in LaLiga, it was perhaps not surprising the match ended in stalemate, although visitors Sociedad enjoyed significantly more possession.

That did not translate into goalmouth action. Of the 16 efforts on goal during the game, only two were on target, one for each side.