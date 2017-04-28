European Athletics Championships to be held in Paris in 2020

Paris will host the 2020 European Athletics Championships.

"I'm delighted that the European Athletics Council validated the Parisian project to host the European Athletics Championships 2020," European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen said in a statement this morning.

"It's an ambitious yet realistic project, which will enable us to return our sport to centre stage again, shortly after the Olympic Games."

The 26th edition of the championships will take place at the 20,000 seater Stade Sebastien Charlety from August 26-30.

"Our candidacy has been approved unanimously by the European Athletics Council so there was no hesitation," French Athletics Federation President Andre Giraud told a news conference.

Paris was the sole bidder for the event after Georgian capital Tbilisi pulled out of the running.

The 2018 version's being held in Berlin next summer - as part of a multi-sport event co-hosted with Glasgow.