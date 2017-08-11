Eunan O’Kane signs new deal with Leeds, ’a club moving in right direction’

Ireland midfielder Eunan O’Kane has signed a new 4 year deal with Leeds.

The Derry man says it’s a really impressive club and it’s moving in the right direction.

💬 "I've loved every minute I've been here" LUTV chats with @eunan10 after he extended his stay with #LUFC until 2021 https://t.co/2tmhsu3xWa pic.twitter.com/mvT12uKUF4 — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 11, 2017

O’Kane’s new deal, means he will stay at Elland Road until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Derry man began his career with Everton before moving to Torquay United in 2010.

After two and a half years at Plainmoor he was snapped up by Bournemouth in July 2012.

The 27 year-old joined Leeds last summer and has made 27 appearances so far.