'Essential viewing' - The incredible reaction to the Johnny Giles documentary

Johnny Giles took the nation on an emotional journey last night, as he discussed his career in football on the RTÉ documentary Giles.

From his early days at Man United to his glory days at Elland Road with Leeds United, the show looked at it all.

"I never wanted to be a star," Giles says in the opening.

"I wanted to be a great player. And there's a difference."

Through archive footage and the words and memories of the great man himself, Giles shares his life in football with a public hanging on his every word.

People were also thrilled to relive how talented Giles was as a footballer.

And of course, the documentary produced one clip from the archive that raised a few chuckles.

Essential viewing indeed.

The documentary can still be seen on the RTÉ Player.

By Steve Neville

