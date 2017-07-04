'Essential viewing' - The incredible reaction to the Johnny Giles documentary

Johnny Giles took the nation on an emotional journey last night, as he discussed his career in football on the RTÉ documentary Giles.

From his early days at Man United to his glory days at Elland Road with Leeds United, the show looked at it all.

"I never wanted to be a star," Giles says in the opening.

"I wanted to be a great player. And there's a difference."

"I never wanted to be a star" Football legend Johnny Giles tells his story at 9.35pm pic.twitter.com/kJdJxK1oCN — RTE One (@RTEOne) July 3, 2017

Through archive footage and the words and memories of the great man himself, Giles shares his life in football with a public hanging on his every word.

Massive lump in my throat watching #Giles, thinking of Da bringing us to matches. He worshipped Leeds. We buried him wearing his @LUFC tie. — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) July 3, 2017

Watching #Giles on @RTEOne. Absolutely brilliant - both the man and the documentary — Samantha Long (@SamanthaELong) July 3, 2017

#Giles brilliant insight to the man and legend,well worth watching for anyone who likes football — John Moloney (@moloney_john) July 4, 2017

Have to say the Johnny Giles documentary is one of the best sporting documentaries I've watched 👏🏻 #Giles — Adam Carroll (@AdamCarroll16) July 4, 2017

Superb programme. I got emotional at the end. #Giles was real and one of our greats. — MacMurphy Lives (@UpStander1) July 4, 2017

#Giles is a cracking documentary. Honest, with a real insight in the life of Giles. True legend and a proper gentleman. Well done @rte — Michael Tobin (@1MichaelTobin) July 4, 2017

That was absolutely essential viewing a true gent #Giles — Ciaran McQuaid (@CiaranMcQuaid2) July 3, 2017

Singing along to Amhrán na bhFiann at the end 😢 Enjoyed that so much I watched it a second time #giles pic.twitter.com/xl7WAb6NbN — Ben Blake (@benjmnblake) July 3, 2017

No, YOU'RE crying at Johnny Giles singing the national anthem under his breath...#Giles — Ross Gaynor (@ross_gaynor) July 3, 2017

People were also thrilled to relive how talented Giles was as a footballer.

Absolutely. And admiring just how two footed #Giles was. Few ever that good with both feet. Love watching bremner and Lorimer too. https://t.co/k3EbYw3UwT — Matt Cooper (@cooper_m) July 3, 2017

What an absolute treat - this John Giles documentary is fabulously evocative, especially the Leeds days. Marvellous archive footage #giles — Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) July 3, 2017

#Giles by god he could pass a ball better dan i can pass wind — fergaltully (@fergaltully1) July 3, 2017

Really enjoyed #Giles, especially the Leeds stuff. Undoubtedly one of the finest footballing talents we've ever produced. What a top man. — Oisin McQueirns (@McQueirns) July 3, 2017

What a player he was. Ireland's greatest #Giles #lufc — Pablos Disco Feet (@pabco73) July 3, 2017

Phenomenal passer of the ball with both feet. #Giles — Paraic Collins (@ParaicCollins) July 3, 2017

Goosebumps!!!#Giles 1969



First League title

Two defeats, 42 matches

Most points EVER

That was Leeds established@WACCOE@MartinMarty1974 pic.twitter.com/YqIaLN2aqo — John (@John_MooreMOT) July 3, 2017

And of course, the documentary produced one clip from the archive that raised a few chuckles.

Fair play to Ireland boss John Giles for giving a serious answer to 'do you have an ability to be a bit of a bastard?' #Giles — Will Slattery (@slatterywill) July 3, 2017

"Have you got the ability to be a bit of a bastard?" That's my new opening line for every interview from here on in #Giles — Rob McNamara (@whatrobdidnext) July 3, 2017

Essential viewing indeed.

The documentary can still be seen on the RTÉ Player.