Esposito gives Benetton solid win over Zebre

BENETTON 27

ZEBRE 14



Italy wing Angelo Esposito touched down in each half to help Benetton to a 27-14 victory over Zebre in the Guinness PRO14’s Italian derby.



Hame Faiva and Edoardo Gori also crossed to secure the try-scoring bonus point at the Stadio Monigo.



Zebre were hamstrung by the 47th-minute red card shown to flanker Johan Meyer, who was punished for kicking lock Dean Budd on the floor.



Budd was sin-binned for pulling Meyer at the same time, but his return 10 minutes later meant Zebre played a large chunk with 14 men.







- PA