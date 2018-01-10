Eric Lichaj gets his dog and names him Gunner after FA Cup heroics

Nottingham Forest defender Eric Lichaj has got his dog after a social media campaign convinced his wife to give in.

And the American has named his new pet Gunner after he scored twice to help Forest to a 4-2 win and knock holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the City Ground on Sunday.

Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family.... Gunner. Thank you everyone for for pushing @KatPerko in the right direction! #erichasadog pic.twitter.com/SoTKiYiVMR — Eric Lichaj (@EricLichaj) January 9, 2018

He told BT Sport after the third-round tie his wife Kathryn had promised him a dog if he scored a hat-trick this season.

He tweeted on Monday, asking “anyone who is bored” to send “dog pics, memes, gifs to @KatPerko” – his wife’s Twitter handle – and plenty of users joined in using the hashtag #GetEricADog.

Team-mates also got involved, with Kieran Dowell, who scored the penalty for Forest’s fourth against Arsenal when Lichaj was keen to take it, posting a GIF of a beagle flying on a magic carpet.

Various other colleagues waded in, with Ben Brereton, Zach Clough and Matty Cash among those to post dog-related videos on Monday.

And on Tuesday, Lichaj took to Twitter to reveal the campaign had been a success and thanked those involved.