Erasmus prepares for final game in charge of Munster

South African flanker Chris Cloete makes his debut in Munster's Pro 14 meeting with Bernard Jackman's Dragons tonight.

The game at Irish Independent Park is to be Rassie Erasmus' final game in charge of the province.

There are also starts for Simon Zebo and JJ Hanrahan tonight.

Leinster are the latest side tasked with ending Glasgow's 100% start to the Pro 14 season.

Leo Cullen has handed a debut to centre Conor O'Brien for tonight's game, while Josh Murphy could make a first appearance from the bench at Scotstoun.

Both of those games have 7.35pm starts, as does the meeting of Scarlets and Benetton.