Eoin Larkin critical of Kilkenny's work-rate and attitude

Kilkenny legend Eoin Larkin has been critical of his county's recent form, especially in the game against Clare.

The Cats have now lost two games this season after Clare ran out 2-19 to 0-12 winners on Sunday.

After the Clare game, the 2008 hurler of the year took to Twitter saying the younger players needed a "never give up" attitude.

Not good enough from Kk.still reliant on experienced lads. Younger lads need to have the attitude NEVER give up.too many standing around — Eoin Larkin (@11larky) February 19, 2017

Jus to clarify things I'm not hammering young lads.but your starting block is work rate and hurling comes then. — Eoin Larkin (@11larky) February 20, 2017

If you don't have honest hard work you have nothin — Eoin Larkin (@11larky) February 20, 2017

While speaking on Newstalk's Off The Ball, he felt the decision to play Padraig Walsh at full-back wasn't the right move.

"The full-back line concerns me the most. I don't think you can afford to take Padraig Walsh out of the half back line and put him in at full-back. "He's not a natural full-back."

Larkin disagreed with the comparison with JJ Delaney moving to full-back stating it was an exception to the rule.