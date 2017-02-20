Eoin Larkin critical of Kilkenny's work-rate and attitude

Kilkenny legend Eoin Larkin has been critical of his county's recent form, especially in the game against Clare.

The Cats have now lost two games this season after Clare ran out 2-19 to 0-12 winners on Sunday.

After the Clare game, the 2008 hurler of the year took to Twitter saying the younger players needed a "never give up" attitude.

While speaking on Newstalk's Off The Ball, he felt the decision to play Padraig Walsh at full-back wasn't the right move.

    "The full-back line concerns me the most. I don't think you can afford to take Padraig Walsh out of the half back line and put him in at full-back.

    "He's not a natural full-back."

Larkin disagreed with the comparison with JJ Delaney moving to full-back stating it was an exception to the rule.

    "I'd like to see Paul Murphy go back for a few games."
By Steve Neville

