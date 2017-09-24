Englands Billy Vunipola set for four months out putting Six Nations chances under threat

Vunipola has been ruled out for 16 weeks with the cartilage damage sustained in Saracens' 41-13 Aviva Premiership victory over Sale at Allianz Park on Saturday and will miss England's autumn series against Argentina, Australia and Samoa.

"For any team to lose a player of the ability of Billy is a blow and he will be missed through the autumn for both Saracens and England," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.