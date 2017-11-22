England rugby players decide not to give Samoa any of their match fee

England's players have opted against giving a portion of their match fee to their Samoan counterparts ahead of Saturday's clash at Twickenham.

Anthony Watson revealed that the possibility of donating part of the £23,000 (€25,000) they are paid for each Test - as recently suggested by Mako Vunipola - would be discussed this week.

Samoa's union, who pay its players a match fee of £600 (€676), has been declared bankrupt by its chairman but this claim is refuted by World Rugby.

Captain Dylan Hartley raised the issue among the senior player group and it was decided that they would not supplement the £75,000 (€84,500) goodwill gesture promised to the Pacific Islanders by the Rugby Football Union.

England captain Dylan Hartley

"As players we feel it isn't our place to get involved in what appears to be a complex issue between the Samoan union and World Rugby," an RFU spokesperson said in a statement issued on behalf of the players.

"We are aware that the RFU has pledged to make a goodwill gesture to them on behalf of everyone involved with England and we support that decision.

"As players we look forward to playing Samoa this weekend as I am sure they are too."