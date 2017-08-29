England international's twin wants to play for Ireland at 2018 World Cup

Hull City striker Will Keane has made it known he wants to play for the Republic of Ireland at the 2018 World Cup, writes Stephen Barry.

The 24-year-old Manchester United academy graduate hasn’t played since November 2016, when he suffered the second cruciate ligament injury of his short career.

Keane is now nearing a return to action and has two aims: one is to help Hull bounce back to the Premier League, while the other is to represent Ireland at the World Cup.

Will Keane celebrates with then Manchester United teammate Juan Mata after scoring his side's first goal during a pre-season friendly match at the DW Stadium in July 2016.

Although Keane has played 33 underage internationals for England, from U16 to U21, and his twin brother Michael (who played four times for Ireland between U17 and U19 before switching allegiances) made his international debut for the Three Lions last March, their father was born in Dublin.

“They have some good strikers, but I was on their radar before the injury. I am an outside bet but if I can get back scoring goals I would like to think I have a chance,” Keane told The Times.

“It is every player’s dream to play in the World Cup. Ireland are doing well in their group so they might make it.

“If I ended up playing in a World Cup, all this hard work would be worthwhile.”

Martin O’Neill’s current squad features four strikers: Shane Long (17 goals in 74 games), Jon Walters (14 goals in 49 games), Daryl Murphy (1 goal in 26 games) and David McGoldrick (yet to score in six games).

McGoldrick, aged 29, is the only one of that quartet below 30 years old.

O’Neill said of Keane: “I saw him play last season for Hull, down at Bournemouth. I’ve since met his brother, who works in the agency business and he said exactly the same thing.

“The lad has been injured. I’ll definitely have a look at it when he’s fit. It's nice to hear that he definitely wants to play for us but I haven't seen enough of him to make my mind up.

“That particular day Hull were well beaten and he was isolated up front and that's the only time I’ve seen him play live.”