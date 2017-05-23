England dropped points at the under-20 World Cup thanks to this long-range own goal

Although most will tell you they follow football for the beautiful side of the game, many of us are also in it to watch a good own goal or two.

And those following England’s second group game at the under-20 World Cup in South Korea were present to witness one of the more intriguing own goals in football history.

First of all, we’d like you to read these tweets to prepare you for the main event.

Good pressure by the Guinea attack forces an England own goal from Tomori from 35 yards — Ben McAleer (@BenMcAleer1) May 23, 2017

Eurosport commentator just described a backpass as "rifled", so it may be no surprise that it ended up as an own goal. — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) May 23, 2017

1-1. One of the worst own goals you'll ever see. Very Frank Sinclair. — Seb Stafford-Bloor (@SebSB) May 23, 2017

For context, Frank Sinclair scored an own goal for Leicester against Middlesbrough in the 2001/02 season from some distance.

OK, you’re ready to see it now.

Disaster for @England!



A misunderstanding at the back gifts Guinea an equaliser 🎁 pic.twitter.com/zB2bYGNLJI — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 23, 2017

An instant equaliser for Guinea, as Tomori's back-pass flies past Dean Henderson. 1-1 #YoungLions #U20WC — England (@England) May 23, 2017

With England 1-0 up, centre-back Fikayo Tomori guided a pass back to goalkeeper Dean Henderson, but from around 45 yards out the ball had a little too much on it, and found its way past the keeper and into the net to level the scores.

The game ended 1-1, leaving England top of Group A on four points from two games, but having played one more game than South Korea and Argentina.

We’re sure Tomori and Henderson will laugh about this one in years to come. Just not yet.