Energetic Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez runs rings around Junior Gunners at Christmas party

Fans of football will be aware that Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez rarely rests – we’re pretty sure he’s the answer to the world’s renewable energy problems.

And things were no different when the 28-year-old Chile international rocked up at the Junior Gunners Christmas party.

At this stage, we reckon Arsene Wenger has given up on attempting to control the man’s fitness. Be free, Alexis. Be free.

There’s something joyful about Sanchez’s movements, isn’t there? Much in the style of a Labrador chasing a ball that hasn’t been thrown.

Not really sure what’s going on with the Rudolph made of balloons either, but Sanchez doesn’t care – he’s in a world of his own.
