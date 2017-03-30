Emre Can and Sadio Mane tried to recreate Papiss Cisse's screamer - and it went well

Recreating classic goals is no mean feat, but when BT Sport caught up with some Liverpool players to do just that – they hardly picked an easy one.

Former Reds goalkeeper David James asked Sadio Mane, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum to recreate Papiss Cisse’s classic goal for Newcastle against Chelsea in 2012 – and, well, watch it all the way to the end…

Emre Can you naughty man. The 23-year-old German midfielder pulled off the stunning angled strike on his first try – pleasing Liverpool fans greatly.

Perhaps Can learnt something from watching his teammate Mane, 24, who unfortunately squandered four chances at recreating the screamer.

However, after such a wonderful season in the Premier League for the Senegalese forward – with 12 goals to his name – we’re sure he, and manager Jurgen Klopp, aren’t too worried.

Wijnaldum must be feeling pretty gutted he didn’t get a go though – especially as he’s a former Newcastle player.

Have words Gini!
