Emphatic Clare senior hurling title win for Sixmilebridge

SIXMILEBRIDGE 1-20 CLOONEY-QUIN 1-14

By Peter O’Connell

Sixmilebridge captured their 13th Clare senior hurling title on Sunday, emphatically beating Clooney-Quin in Sunday's replay.

A scuffle breaks out between the teams. Picture: INPHO

Sixmilebridge led 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time, with seven players contributing to their tally, including Niall Gilligan, with the 41 year old hitting 0-2 from play in the opening seven minutes.

The 'Bridge led 0-3 to 0-0 after just three minutes and looked fired up. However Clooney-Quin stayed with them and come half time, Peter Duggan had put over 0-6 of their first half return, including five frees and a superb line ball.

The champions exerted even more control in the second half with Jamie Shanahan and Shane Golden hitting an array of points, while the decisive goal was put away by Brian Corry, just three minutes into the second half.

Clooney-Quin fought bravely but they were dependent on Peter Duggan for scores, while the chammpions found scores easier to come by.

Sixmilebridge: D Fahy; N Purcell, P Fitzpatrick (C), B Fitzpatrick; C Deasy (0-1), C Morey, A Quilligan (0-1); Jamie Shanahan (0-6, 5f), S Morey; C Malone (0-1), S Golden (0-4), B Corry (1-1), N Gilligan (0-2) A Morey, A Mulready (0-3)

Subs: C Lynch (0-1) for N Gilligan (48), G Whyte for A Morey (52), B Carey for C Deasy (59), K Lynch for S Morey (59)

Clooney-Quin: K Hogan; B McInerney, S McNamara, R McNamara; C Duggan, C Harrison, D Murphy; P Ward, R Taylor (0-1); Fergal Lynch (C), M Corry (1-1), J Corry (0-1); R O'Donnell, P Duggan (0-11, 7f, 2 65, I lb), T Shanahan.

Subs: D Hannon for T Shanahan (37), D Kennedy for D Murphy (60)

Referee: R Hickey.