Emotions are running high after Ireland upset England's bid for another rugby Grand Slam

Ireland have ended England’s 18-match unbeaten run and Grand Slam hopes with a 13-9 victory in the RBS 6 Nations at the Aviva Stadium.

No amount of world records or consecutive wins could have prepared England for this visceral Irish onslaught as raw emotion ruined the visitors’ Grand Slam party in Dublin for the third time since the turn of the century.

England fans felt gutted, but many took comfort in the fact their team still ended the tournament on top:

Gutted for England right now... but at least we've dominated the tournament and ended up in top in the end #ENGvsIRE #SixNationsRugby — Hattie (@h_a_t_t_y_x) March 18, 2017

Bloody Irish... can always count on them to ruin the party and save their best performance for England. Absolutely gutted — Ashley Stevenson (@stevenson_ash) March 18, 2017

Absolutely gutted for England😭😭😭😭😭 — lauren roberts† (@laurenmarielisa) March 18, 2017

Gutted but England needed that. Defeat will makes us stronger for sure as we build towards next World Cup. — Nick Turner (@nickturner1883) March 18, 2017

Meanwhile, the party has already started for the Irish fans:

Well done Ireland 🇮🇪🍀 — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) March 18, 2017

SAINT PATRICK IS DANCING WITH THE SNAKES BABY #IrevEng — Angela Scanlon (@angelascanlon) March 18, 2017

What a ferocious performance from Ireland #IREvENG #6Nations — Mark Kelly (@SparksK21) March 18, 2017

YES IRELAND!!!! I'm going to drink cocktails, dance badly and eat cheese fries at 2am in your honour. I'm selfless like that. — Amy Huberman (@amyhuberman) March 18, 2017

#IrevEng Well done lads!☘️☘️From Chicago to Dublin dream killers!! pic.twitter.com/F1Omg7WQ6E — Ivanhoe Hotel (@TheIvanhoeHotel) March 18, 2017

What a way to end Paddy's weekend!! Ireland stopped the England #GrandSlam! Special group of boys in green #IREvENG — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 18, 2017

