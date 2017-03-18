Emotions are running high after Ireland upset England's bid for another rugby Grand Slam

Ireland have ended England’s 18-match unbeaten run and Grand Slam hopes with a 13-9 victory in the RBS 6 Nations at the Aviva Stadium.

No amount of world records or consecutive wins could have prepared England for this visceral Irish onslaught as raw emotion ruined the visitors’ Grand Slam party in Dublin for the third time since the turn of the century.

England fans felt gutted, but many took comfort in the fact their team still ended the tournament on top:

Meanwhile, the party has already started for the Irish fans:

Well deserved!
