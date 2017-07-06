Emergency legislation to allow government underwrite cost of hosting 2023 RWC rushed through

Emergency legislation to allow the Government underwrite the cost of hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup has been rushed through the Dáil.

It's after the former Attorney General changed her mind about the need for laws to guarantee the costs of up to €340 million.

However, the Minister for Sport says the government doesn't believe it will have to fulfil the guarantee if the bid is successful because "we should make a profit."

Shane Ross says the state will take out insurance in case the tournament is cancelled.