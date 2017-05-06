Eliud Kipchoge falls an agonising 25secs short in bid to run first sub-two hour marathon

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has failed in his bid to complete the first sub-two hour marathon by an agonising 25 seconds in Italy.

The 32-year-old Kenyan - along with fellow elite African athletes, Lelisa Desisa and Zersenay Tadese - was hoping to break the barrier exactly 63 years after Roger Bannister became the first person to run a four-minute mile.

The trio were running as part of the Breaking2 project from sportswear giant Nike at the Monza F1 track in Milan.

Kipchoge broke away from the other two runners with a chance of making history but - despite his determination throughout - he crossed the line after a gruelling 26.2 miles in two hours and 24 seconds.

BREAKING | Eliud Kipchoge runs fastest marathon on record, but just misses sub 2-hour goal https://t.co/ZlvtuYSL81 pic.twitter.com/tfyBKCg2xb — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) May 6, 2017

He can take inspiration from the fact that he took more than two and a half minutes off compatriot Dennis Kimetto's world record of 2hrs 02mins 57secs, set at the 2014 Berlin Marathon, in Saturday's unofficial world record attempt.

Three-time Boston Marathon winner Desisa, from Ethiopia, and Eritrean half-marathon world-record holder Tadese dropped off the pace to leave Kipchoge crossing the line alone at the end of the 17-and-a-half trips around the 1.5-mile loop circuit.

Kipchoge admits he was just focused on breaking the two-hour barrier as the last lap approached but vowed to come back.

He told Nike's #Breaking2 LIVE Twitter feed: "My mind fully was focused on the two hours but in the last seconds I was a bit behind.

"This journey has been good. It's been hard. It's been a long journey...it's taken seven good months of preparation.

"I'm happy to have done it.

"With the race I felt good, I'm a happy man to run a marathon in two hours. Now it is just 25 seconds (I need to lose).

"I believe in good preparation and planning and if I stick to that the 25 seconds will come."